CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 110574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMPO. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Monday, November 11th. Compass Point upped their price objective on CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMPO

CompoSecure Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

In related news, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,635,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,427,066. The trade was a 83.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 66,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $1,055,628.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,358,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,616,789.72. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,816,657 shares of company stock worth $83,222,844. Corporate insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at about $27,978,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 474.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 28,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 148,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,232 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in CompoSecure by 137.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.