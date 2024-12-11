CONMED Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) made an announcement in a recent 8-K filing on December 9, 2024. The Board of Directors at CONMED declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. This dividend is set to be payable on January 3, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of December 20, 2024.

The declaration comes as part of the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders. The quarterly cash dividend reaffirms CONMED’s focus on enhancing shareholder returns while maintaining a sustainable financial profile.

Investors and shareholders can anticipate the upcoming dividend payment as scheduled, providing them with a steady income stream from their investment in CONMED Corporation. The company continues to prioritize shareholder value as it moves forward with its strategic initiatives.

For further information on the dividend payment and other financial updates, interested parties can refer to the details provided in the 8-K filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

This news reflects CONMED’s ongoing efforts to create value for its investors through consistent dividend payments, reinforcing its position as a reliable investment opportunity in the market.

