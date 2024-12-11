Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the November 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CNRFF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and promotes low-income and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It operates through Real Estate and Shopping Centers divisions. The company also builds, manages, and leases shopping centers, single centers, and mini-shopping centers.

