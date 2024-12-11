Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires 49 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 6.0% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 522,886 shares of company stock worth $171,393,831. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $400.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $409.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.48.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

