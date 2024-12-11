Continental Investors Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.38. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

