Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10,125.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 84,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 63,547 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 153.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average is $81.35. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

