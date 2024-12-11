Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 201 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,074.60. This represents a 34.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $201.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.41 and a twelve month high of $223.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

