Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 746 Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 169,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.0838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

