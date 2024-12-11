Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USHY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 128,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 77,164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $400,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $227,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 107.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,188,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,663 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 444,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 67,321 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:USHY opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

