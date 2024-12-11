Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 1,139 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 264.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 168,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

