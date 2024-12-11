Continuum Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

