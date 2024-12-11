Contrasting CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) & Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Free Report) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CannLabs and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannLabs N/A N/A N/A Viridian Therapeutics -85,127.16% -70.12% -41.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CannLabs and Viridian Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannLabs 0 0 0 0 0.00 Viridian Therapeutics 0 2 9 0 2.82

Risk and Volatility

Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 87.67%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than CannLabs.

CannLabs has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CannLabs and Viridian Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viridian Therapeutics $302,000.00 5,078.03 -$237.73 million ($4.31) -4.49

CannLabs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viridian Therapeutics.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. The company also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services. CannLabs, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED. It also provides VRDN-006 a preclinical program for autoimmune disease. In addition, the company offers VRDN-006 and VRDN-008 a preclinical program for autoimmune disease. The company was formerly known as Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2021.Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

