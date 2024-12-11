Corebridge Financial Announces Key Board Changes Following Recent Acquisition by Nippon Life Insurance CompanyHouston, December 10, 2024 (NYSE: CRBG) – Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) has recently undergone significant changes to its Board of

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Corebridge Financial’s 8K filing here.
Corebridge Financial Company Profile
Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Corebridge Financial
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice