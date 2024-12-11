Cormark Has Optimistic Outlook of TSE:BMO FY2026 Earnings

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Friday, December 6th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $12.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.68. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$134.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$131.33.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$142.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$109.02 and a 12 month high of C$147.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$129.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$121.76.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Montreal

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer David Robert Casper sold 12,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.85, for a total transaction of C$1,562,007.97. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.