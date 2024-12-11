Cormark Reduces Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 6th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.10. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2026 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BMO. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Securities lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

BMO stock opened at $100.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $76.98 and a 1-year high of $104.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 454.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1329 per share. This represents a $4.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

