Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 20,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Corning by 9.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 289,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $51.03.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is 658.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

