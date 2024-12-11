CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Insider Purchases £9,950 in Stock

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) insider Seema Paterson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950 ($12,712.41).

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trading Down 0.4 %

CYN opened at GBX 198.20 ($2.53) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £128.59 million, a P/E ratio of -995.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc has a 52 week low of GBX 151.50 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 207 ($2.64). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 192.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.58.

Get CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income alerts:

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.