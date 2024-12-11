Cresta Advisors Ltd. Buys 18,594 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cresta Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 8.5% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 201,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 32,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $299.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.51 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.66. The company has a market capitalization of $449.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

