Cresta Advisors Ltd. Increases Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Cresta Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cresta Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEY. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 164.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter.

PEY stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0773 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

