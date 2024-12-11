Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Desjardins lowered Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

CR opened at C$7.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.36. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$3.61 and a one year high of C$7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

