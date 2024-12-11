CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,547 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $22,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 177.8% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. TD Cowen reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

