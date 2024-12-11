CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,508,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $94,828,000 after purchasing an additional 836,569 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,361,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,651,997,000 after buying an additional 461,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 1.6 %

CVS stock opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

View Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.