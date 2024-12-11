Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 747,900 shares, an increase of 13,498.2% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 38.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 225,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,798. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc for the treatment of rare kidney disease.

