D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.73. 47,641,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 596% from the average session volume of 6,845,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Several research firms recently commented on QBTS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QBTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 25,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

