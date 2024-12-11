Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.16.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of DHR opened at $234.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.14. Danaher has a twelve month low of $217.96 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

