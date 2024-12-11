Deborah M. Messemer Sells 9,136 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 9,136 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $19,916.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,631.22. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $5.78.
Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,670,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after buying an additional 221,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,227,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 407,070 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $6,349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 507,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $5,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
