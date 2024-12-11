Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Declares — Dividend of $0.32

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3239 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DMA stock remained flat at $8.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. 9,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,246. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $9.16.
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Company Profile
