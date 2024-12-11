Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Declares — Dividend of $0.32

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3239 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DMA stock remained flat at $8.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. 9,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,246. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Company Profile

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

