Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.45, with a volume of 16355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.40.

Dexterra Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$476.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Dexterra Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Insider Transactions at Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Company Profile

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker acquired 7,704 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.49 per share, with a total value of C$49,998.96. Company insiders own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

