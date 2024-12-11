DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on December 27th

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $14.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.
DKS stock opened at $213.88 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $136.92 and a 52-week high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.02.
DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.95.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
