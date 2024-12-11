Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,245,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,330,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $185.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

