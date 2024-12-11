Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 9th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 25.00 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Dillard’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $30.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.
Dillard’s Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE DDS opened at $462.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.89. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $328.00 and a 1 year high of $476.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $402.92 and its 200 day moving average is $398.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Dillard’s
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.
