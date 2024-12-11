Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,709,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 7,278,259 shares.The stock last traded at $35.99 and had previously closed at $29.01.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $860,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $88,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 131.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 28,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

