Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Trading 6.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.53 and last traded at $117.47. 454,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 667,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.00.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.4973 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
