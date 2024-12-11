Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Trading 6.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.53 and last traded at $117.47. 454,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 667,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.00.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.72.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.4973 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

