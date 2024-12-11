Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $140.64, but opened at $146.07. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $143.52, with a volume of 103,052 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPST. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 24.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

