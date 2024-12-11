Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2024

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.06, but opened at $28.33. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 15,119,428 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 6.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOXL. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 17.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 101.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 14.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 16.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.