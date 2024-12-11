Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 99,436 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,436 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 14.3% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $27,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

