Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 508,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter.

BSV opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

