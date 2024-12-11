Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $144.56 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.69 and its 200 day moving average is $169.46.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

