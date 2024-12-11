Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $260,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 35,611.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after buying an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 347.7% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Tesla by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,886 shares of company stock valued at $171,393,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $400.99 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $409.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.36.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

