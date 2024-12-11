Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 13th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0208 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Diversified Royalty Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE DIV traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.02. 112,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,707. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$2.61 and a one year high of C$3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.86. The stock has a market cap of C$499.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIV. Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Diversified Royalty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.80.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

