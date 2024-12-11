Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Kristi Spencer Altshuler Sells 3,188 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Kristi Spencer Altshuler sold 3,188 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $52,602.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DGICA opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of -0.03. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 304,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Donegal Group

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.