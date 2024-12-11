Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Kristi Spencer Altshuler Sells 3,188 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Kristi Spencer Altshuler sold 3,188 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $52,602.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Donegal Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of DGICA opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of -0.03. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Donegal Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Donegal Group
About Donegal Group
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Donegal Group
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.