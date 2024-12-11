DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Insider Keith Yandell Sells 4,474 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) insider Keith Yandell sold 4,474 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $793,508.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,261,251.68. This represents a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Keith Yandell sold 5,509 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $970,906.16.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Keith Yandell sold 7,980 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $1,356,440.40.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $173.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.39. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.33 and a 52-week high of $181.30.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 77.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,755,000 after buying an additional 1,246,567 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,486,000 after buying an additional 739,961 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,385,000 after buying an additional 708,218 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,766,000 after acquiring an additional 700,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.27.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

