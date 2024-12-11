Douglas N. Benham Buys 3,286 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,474.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,257.54. The trade was a 8.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,935,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,276,000 after buying an additional 1,849,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 783.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,107,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,507,000 after acquiring an additional 981,872 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,225,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,780,000 after acquiring an additional 937,116 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,367,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,437,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,420,000 after purchasing an additional 405,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.