Douglas R. Lebda Buys 13,000 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 13,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $516,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,912.28. This trade represents a 11.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $62.49. The firm has a market cap of $552.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LendingTree from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on LendingTree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on LendingTree from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 297.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LendingTree by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

