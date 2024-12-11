Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 31st

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Dream Unlimited Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dream Unlimited stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$999.36 million, a PE ratio of -222.27 and a beta of 1.39. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of C$17.51 and a 12 month high of C$33.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Unlimited

In related news, Director Jennifer Koss sold 40,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.51, for a total transaction of C$1,021,369.38. Insiders own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

