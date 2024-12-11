DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of DuPont de Nemours worth $29,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

