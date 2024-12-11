e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 890 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $122,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $137.66 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.17.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

