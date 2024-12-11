E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99. 37,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 124,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

E3 Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$74.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 31.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

