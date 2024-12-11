Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 29.3% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GG Group Ventures LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.5% during the third quarter. GG Group Ventures LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,090,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,089,563,000 after purchasing an additional 85,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.7% during the third quarter. Savoie Capital LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $800.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $841.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $871.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $561.65 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $760.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.22.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

