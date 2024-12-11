Elixir deUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (DEUSD)

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Elixir deUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Elixir deUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elixir deUSD has a market capitalization of $156.77 million and $2.64 million worth of Elixir deUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elixir deUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,075.58 or 0.99634281 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,260.14 or 0.98805889 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Elixir deUSD

Elixir deUSD was first traded on June 4th, 2024. Elixir deUSD’s total supply is 156,697,153 tokens. Elixir deUSD’s official website is www.elixir.xyz. Elixir deUSD’s official Twitter account is @elixir.

Buying and Selling Elixir deUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elixir deUSD has a current supply of 156,697,153. The last known price of Elixir deUSD is 1.00057729 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,094,864.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elixir.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir deUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir deUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elixir deUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elixir deUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elixir deUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.